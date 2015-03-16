Zylight Unveils On-Camera LED Light at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Zylight will unveil Newz, a compact on-camera light for ENG and other run-and-gun shooting applications, at the 2015 NAB Show. It produces a soft, high-quality light that complements skin tones so field reporters and their interview subjects will look their best.

The variable white light includes brightness settings from tungsten (3200K) to daylight (5600K), while an articulated arm design lets shooters easily adjust the height and angle of the light. Newz features custom barn doors and provides a 60-degree beam spread at full width-half maximum (FWHM) for a soft falloff around the edges.

A wireless feature called Zylink enables multiple Zylights to be linked for simultaneous remote control. With quantum dot technology and proprietary LED chips, the fully dimmable Newz delivers high quality light for true color reproduction on par with the company’s flagship F8 LED Fresnel.

Newz is the first lighting instrument on Zylight’s new compact ZX platform. This fall, the company plans to release the Z90plus, an updated version of its popular Z90 premium on-camera light. An optional hot shoe accessory will also be available for Newz, so DSLR shooters can take advantage of the light’s strobe functionality.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Zylight will be in booth C8043. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com