Zixi Announces Global Rollout Of ZaaS

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi today said it will begin offering Zixi as a Service (ZaaS), a broadcast infrastructure service enabling fast ingest and distribution of live video over any IP network with ultra-low latency, on a worldwide basis.

ZaaS makes it possible for quick deployment of transport workflows that offer all of the functionality of the company’s Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), the company said.

“ZaaS gives content owners efficiencies to easily syndicate and deliver their live linear content to multiple affiliates and gives providers a seamless way to acquire that content from anywhere in the world,” said Uri Avni, co-founder and CTO of Zixi.

“This flexible offering also lets service providers operate a fully managed content exchange platform for live linear video between content owners and consumers,” he said.

With ZaaS, media and entertainment companies can extend existing on-premise infrastructures and capabilities to the cloud to deliver broadcast-quality video. At the same time, M&E enterprises can rely on Zixi’s ZEN Master control plane to provision, orchestrate, manage and monitor workflows from anywhere in the world, Zixi said.

While ZaaS will now be offered globally as the preferred way to deploy SDVP, M&E companies still have the option to deploy Zixi on premise or in their own cloud, it said.

ZaaS offers a completely redundant video pipeline, providing media companies protection against failure for near 100% uptime with the company’s hitless failover solution for redundant transmission, it said.

Broadcasters are deployed in geographically diverse data centers and, on both the sending and receiving sides, Zixi software is connected to independent ISPs and employs hitless failover for maximum reliability, Zixi said.

Many use ZaaS for universal aggregation and distribution to multiple affiliates for 24/7 live, linear workflows. Users also can create efficient workflows for occasional use events, it said.

Service broadcasters can scale to add new partners, leveraging ZaaS for cloud video processing as well as the additional data, analytics, security and Quality of Service that consumers mandate, Zixi said.