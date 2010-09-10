Zaxcom ships QRX100

Zaxcom is now shipping its QRX100 broadcast ENG receiver. The QRX100 can receive up to four channels of digital audio from one or two Zaxcom stereo transmitters, enabling production professionals to take full advantage of the four discrete audio channels available in the latest generation of video cameras.

The QRX100 receives four channels from up to two transmitters and outputs in both analog and AES digital formats, and its lightweight packaging attaches quickly to any broadcast camera. All transmissions from the QRX100 are digitally modulated, keeping signals free from the interference and noise that would normally cause distortion in an analog wireless system. Because all transmissions are free from intermodulation, the QRX100 allows more simultaneous channels (up to 140 in a 35MHz range) than any many systems available on the market.