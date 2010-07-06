Zaxcom introduces bodypack time code-referenced audio recorder

Zaxcom has announced the ZFR200 audio recorder, designed to act as an ultra-compact and lightweight replacement for wireless microphones. The ZFR200 records on microSD cards and features an integrated SMPTE time code reader/generator.

With a high-strength nylon polymer casing that provides water and corrosion resistance, the ZFR200 weighs just 3.5oz. The unit can receive remote control and time code signals via Zaxcom's IFB100, the new ZaxNet 2.4-GHz wireless network, or a manual time code jam. A time code jam enables audio professionals to use any quantity of ZFR200 units in sync all day, with an announced accuracy of one frame over a six-hour period. The ZFR200 can output audio as either 24-bit/48KHz time code-stamped broadcast wave (.wav) files or time code-stamped MP3 files. Each unit is powered with a single AA battery with up to 14 hours of run time.

“Our new ZFR200 is an excellent tool for reality television and similar productions where the production team is faced with interference issues, poor RF range, or no available wireless frequencies,” said Glenn Sanders, Zaxcom president. “By recording directly to microSD cards on the bodypack, the ZFR200 is an excellent low-cost, low-weight replacement for wireless mics.”