Yospace, NexPlayer Integration Assists With Monetizing Live Streams

STAINES, ENGLAND—Giving broadcasters a way to monetize live OTT streams is a team effort for Yospace and NexPlayer, as the companies have announced an integration between their HTML5 SDK and HTML5 player products.

Yospace’s HTML5 SDK has been pre-integrated into the NexPlayer HTML5 player, which allows Yospace’s Server-Side Dynamic Ad Insertion to be accompanied by real-time, client-side tracking. The integration also allows viewers to click on ads for product information.

The Server-Side Dynamic Ad Insertion technology can work for live and VOD streams for high playback quality, interactive functionality and real-time measurement.

NexPlayer’s HTML5 enables video services and publishers to provide HLS and DASH streaming with an advanced feature set that includes CEA 608 closed captioning, time-shifting, multiple audio tracks and multi DRM.