XenData Launches SXL-8 Archive System

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF.—Video archive technology provider XenData has announced its new SXL-8 archive system is now available for shipping. The SXL-8 is based on XenData’s SX-250 archive server and an LTO-7 autoloader that can hold up to seven cartridges. It attaches to a network via 1GbE or 10GbE and manages digital content across three tiers of storage: 6TB of disk within the server; 42 TB of near-line LTO; and unlimited capacity of offline LTO cartridges.

SXL-8 diagram

With the LTO-7 autoloader, the system automatically initializes and loads blank cartridges when needed as the archive grows. If automatic LTO cartridge replication is selected, the system can be scheduled to update replica cartridges overnight. The system also issues alerts and on-screen messages when operator intervention is required to exchange full LTO tapes for blank cartridges, or to import an offline cartridge for file restores.

Files are presented in a standard file/folder structure that is shared over the network, resulting in the archive appearing just like a disk drive. Files are transferred using either the standard Windows network protocol or FTP file transfers. The system also provides an object storage interface using an XML API. Software modules are available to deliver a tight integration with specific applications. Video files may be archived and restored manually to a file-folder structure using Windows Explorer or FTP utilities.

The SXL-8 writes to either 6 TB LTO-7 or 2.5 TB LTO-6 cartridges usinig the LTFS exchange format or the open standard TAR format.

XenData’s SXL-8 is available at a starting price fo $15,880.