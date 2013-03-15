wTVision to Show its Hand with Poker Stats CG at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, wTVision will reveal Poker Stats CG, which is real-time graphics control software for live poker events. Visitors can play a hand of poker and watch the game graphics updating in real-time.



The company will also display – SportStats CG, Studio CG and ChannelMaker.

•SportStats CG is sports software compatible with all graphics engines for data collection, comparison, management and transforming data into on-air graphics in real-time.

• Studio CG is a cross-platform character generator, capable of producing a wide range of graphics and integration with the ENPS newsroom system.

•ChannelMaker is a flexible, scalable playout automation system with an integrated controller for advanced on-air graphics. It can also be set-up as a channel-in-a-box solution.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. wTVision will be at booth SL14513.



