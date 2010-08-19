Wowza expands Media Server 2 HTTP streaming ability

At IBC2010, Wowza will showcase Wowza Media Server 2's expanded suite of HTTP video and audio streaming capabilities, including support for Adobe Flash HTTP Dynamic Streaming to Flash Player 10.1-equipped desktop, mobile and set-top devices.

Wowza Media Server 2 is a Java engine that simultaneously delivers content from a single set of live or on-demand H.264 video or AAC/MP3 audio streams to multiple clients and devices, eliminating the need for specialized, client-specific encoders.

Adobe Flash HTTP Dynamic Streaming support complements the media server's implementation with other HTTP streaming formats, including Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HTML5) for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Safari 4.0+ for Snow Leopard and QuickTime 10.0+ players as well as Microsoft Silverlight Smooth Streaming for the Silverlight desktop and Windows 7 mobile players.

Wowza Media Server 2 provides complete three-screen coverage, encompassing H.264 video and MP3/AAC audio delivery.

