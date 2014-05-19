Wowza and Kaltura Join for Live Streaming

EVERGREEN, COLO. and NEW YORK—Wowza Media Systems and Kaltura have entered into a partnership that adds enhanced live video streaming capabilities for Kaltura customers. The new integration enables the Kaltura platform to begin broadcasting live video streams to deliver a live viewing experiences on nearly any device.

The new partnership allows media companies and operators, educational institutions and enterprises to efficiently deliver live video to any device.

Customers use Kaltura’s Open Source Online Video Platform to enhance their websites, web-services, and web-platforms with advanced video functionalities, including ingestion, management, publishing, distribution, syndication, monetization and analytics. The company’s new live streaming capabilities are currently being deployed by several of the media company’s leading customers.

The live streaming engine powered by Wowza Media Systems, provides a scalable service that is integrated into Kaltura, allowing media companies and operators, educational institutions and enterprises to efficiently deliver live video to any device, including smartphones and tablets, connected and Smart TVs, set-top-boxes and gaming consoles. The ability to deploy with SaaS or on-premises options gives Kaltura customers the flexibility to scale up and scale down resources to meet changing broadcast demands with maximum budget efficiency.

Full featured live streaming is now part of every Kaltura service package making live streaming more affordable and easier for thousands of producers to send live content to millions of end users.