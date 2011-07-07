WorxAudio debuts I/O-4 speaker system
North Carolina-based WorxAudio Technologies has introduced the I/O-4 loudspeaker system, a small format, high-performance surface mount sound reinforcement system designed for high-quality foreground and background music applications. With its injection molded, high-impact polycarbonate enclosure, the new I/O-4 can be used both indoors and outdoors.
Ideal for use in 100V distributed audio systems, the new WorxAudio I/O-4 employs a multitap transformer defined for 50W, 25W, 12W and 5W settings. The new I/O-4 may also be easily configured for a standard low impedance direct input. Available in black or white, the system also includes a standard mounting bracket, a weather-resistant, stainless steel hardware, and features a powder-coated, stainless steel mesh grill to protect the transducer complement.
The new I/O-4’s transducer complement is as innovative as the system’s outward appearance. It utilizes a two-element array of high output, 4in low frequency transducers. The horn loaded high frequency wave guide, with its 1in driver incorporating a titanium diaphragm, is positioned between the two element arrays to ensure coherent and balanced high frequency response. This geometry controls polar lobing and produces a properly aimed response at the crossover frequency. The three-way, full range bass reflex enclosure provides push terminal connectors at the rear for easy system connection. The loudspeaker’s frequency response ranges from 75Hz–19kHz.
