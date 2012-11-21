Wohler’s new AMP1-16M audio monitor

Wohler's new dual-input SDI audio monitor offers high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams.

The 1-RU unit, which made its debut at Inter BEE 2012, de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream. It offers intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4in LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) via built-in speakers, headphones or XLR balanced outputs.