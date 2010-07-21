Wohler to feature AV monitors at IBC2010

Wohler will feature new video and audio monitors at IBC2010, including its Pandora loudness monitor.

Among its other products to be on display, the AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video processing monitor is a dual 4.3in OLED version of the company's AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor. Dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio mixing and routing, SDI audio embedding and instantaneous Dolby bit stream analysis (Dolby Zoom) make the AMP2-16V a flexible and comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitor.

Wohler also will showcase the first releases in its new modular Rockridge video monitor line with 3G/HD/SD-SDI support and MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 decoding capability.

Going beyond its Touch-It Digital, Wohler will show its Presto multiview source selector. A smaller, simpler system than the Touch-It Digital, Presto is ideal for hectic, multiprogram environments. The compact 1RU unit boasts 16 OLED screens, themselves serving as switching buttons that display any variety of SDI streams.

Lastly, the company will have on display Pandora, a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain to provide simple, accurate loudness monitoring. The Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio.

