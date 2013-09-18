Wohler supports MADI with new AMP1-MADIe monitoring platform.

The new AMP1-MADIe monitoring platform can be connected in a series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream to facilitate individual volume adjustment and simultaneous audible monitoring of any eight selected channels.

It is available in two models, providing support for either multimode (AMP1-MADIe-MM) or single-mode (AMP1-MADIe-SM) fiber connections. Both models also support standard copper on BNC, accepting and converting between optical MADI signals and BNC I/O.