Wohler shows MADI-8, D-Series monitors at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show, Wohler Technologies released two new audio monitors: the MADI-8 multichannel audio monitor using MADI or AES10 protocol and the new D-Series of eight-channel audio monitors.

The Wohler MADI-8 audio monitor enables broadcasters to take advantage of MADI support for greater numbers of channels per line and the protocol's use of coaxial and optical fiber for transmitting audio signals over long distances of up to 3000m. Thus, broadcasters using Wohler's MADI-8 can simplify their workflow by reducing the amount of heavy cable typically associated with traditional analog or AES audio distribution. The MADI-8 can be connected in a series within a 64-channel MADI stream to monitor up to eight assigned audio channels. The monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, built-in speakers, a front-panel headphone jack, channel presence indicators and eight user-nameable presets. The 1RU, narrow-depth chassis is designed to fit in tight spaces such as crowded production trucks.

Also announced at the show was the new D-Series, a lower-cost monitoring solution for operators who only require decoding of Dolby Digital (AC-3) signals. The in-rack monitors provide a new middle tier of functionality within Wohler's AMP-S8 and AMP-E8 audio monitor series. Available in 1RU or 2RU configurations, the four new multiformat monitors in the D-Series offer a complete high-quality monitoring solution for Dolby Digital (AC-3), AES/EBU and analog signal sources. The D-Series is capable of processing and monitoring up to eight channels from a Dolby Digital bit stream, two sets of four AES/EBU signal pairs (balanced and unbalanced) or eight balanced analog channels.