WIPB-TV adds Volicon Observer to monitor digital transmission integrity

Indiana public television station WIPB-TV has selected the Volicon Observer digital video logging and monitoring system as an integral component in the station's upgrade to digital multicast operations.

The Observer provides automatic, 24/7 monitoring and transmission troubleshooting in the station’s newly automated broadcast environment. Installed at WIPB-TV's broadcast center on the campus of Ball State University in Muncie, IN, the Observer provides continuous recording, logging and notifications for the station's high-definition broadcast as well as two SD sub-channels.

The system is set to notify engineers automatically via e-mail when it detects transmission errors, such as missing video or audio, or missing closed captions that fall outside of WIPB-TV's pre-determined thresholds. With easy Web-based access to video clips that demonstrate the error, engineers are given a warning to begin troubleshooting transmission errors before they turn into larger problems.

