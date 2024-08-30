Winnercomm Connects With Studio Technologies During Fishing Competition Coverage

TULSA, Okla.–Winnercomm, a well-respected production company, along with sister company Major League Fishing, the world’s premier tournament-fishing organization, recently collaborated to unveil a state-of-the-art in-house studio and control room.

Since 1981, Winnercomm has been at the forefront of providing content across all media platforms. It has a distinguished track record of delivering top-tier content to a diverse range of clients, earning 16 Emmy Awards as a result. Winnercomm produces Major League Fishing’s TV shows, which air on a variety of platforms including the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network, and Discovery Channel.

As a senior engineer at Winnercomm—where we previously leased a studio and relied on a remote truck as a control room—I knew that our increased production needs required us to build our own production and editing spaces.

The New Production Studio

We now have a dedicated studio and control room at Winnercomm’s facilities in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This transition marks a significant milestone, bringing Major League Fishing’s production operations back in-house.

Our new facility includes a selection of audio and video equipment with extensive Avid editing capabilities. This includes two complete Pro Tools suites for audio sweetening, VO’s, etc. Additionally, we have several Dante-compatible solutions from Studio Technologies that deliver pristine digital audio, including Model 372A beltpacks, Model 203 announcer boxes, and various intercom stations including the Model 348, Model 5304, and two Model 5312. We also have two Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engines as the core of our comms system.

I have had a lot of great experiences with Studio Technologies gear in the past so when it came time to equip our studio and control room, they were at the top of my list. The company’s digital audio solutions, particularly those with Dante capabilities, offered solid reliability and were easy to integrate.

These features made the Studio Technologies solutions a must have on my equipment list. The products we’ve deployed are delivering pristine digital audio, with little interference or distortion. This level of quality is essential for our live broadcasts, which now number over 80 events per year, with audiences across multiple networks and streaming platforms.

Beltpacks and Consoles

The Studio Technologies Model 372A Intercom Beltpack is a highly compact user-worn device that combines a single channel of talk audio and two channels of comms or program listen. The Model 203 Announcer’s Console, which supports Dante Audio-over-Ethernet (AoE), offers simple deployment and the audio resources needed to directly support a complete professional on-air position. The Model 348 Intercom Station is a tabletop unit that provides eight independent talk and listen channels designed to serve as an audio control center for production and support personnel.

The Model 5304 Intercom Station is also a desktop unit that provides four independent talk and listen channels that are compatible with Dante audio-over-Ethernet networks. The Model 5312 Intercom Station is a rackmounted unit that is designed to serve as an audio control center for production and support personnel, and the Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine is a high-performance, cost-effective solution for creating party-line (PL) intercom circuits when used with Dante-compatible products.

More information can be found at https://studio-tech.com/.