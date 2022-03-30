WDAY-TV in Fargo, N.D. Covers Collegiate Sports with JVC GY-HC900 CONNECTED CAM

Fargo N.D. ABC affiliate WDAY-TV—the official official broadcast home of North Dakota State University Bison football and basketball games—has selected JVC’s GY-HC900 CONNECTED CAM to cover the collegiate action from a newly built sports production truck.

Chief Engineer David Johnson noted the station’s long-term relationship with JVC. “We have deployed JVC for over a decade and they continue to manufacture top-of-the-line cameras that work incredibly well,” he says. “With its advanced technology and capability to handle bigger lenses, the JVC GY-HC900 was exactly what we were looking for in a camera. Football and basketball productions are growing in scale and the GY-HC900 allows us to handle whatever size production we need.”

In all, WDAY purchased four GY-HC900 cameras along with the brand’s VF-HP900G/SK-900J Studio Viewfinder kits, KA-EN200G H.265/HEVC adapters, and the BR-DE900 decoder for working with native H.265 SRT streams. Johnson also utilizes a Fujinon 2/3-inch network specification box and ENG lenses in his fleet.

“When we built the NDSU Bison sports production truck, we knew JVC would be part of the build,” adds Johnson. “The GY-HC900 allows us to broadcast with a clarity that rivals any sports production today. In addition, livestreaming to the NDSU and WDAY websites is now much more efficient when using the HEVC/H.265 plug-in encoder.”

(Image credit: WDAY)

In addition to NDSU sports, Johnson plans to use the truck for various high school sports productions, including local area hockey, basketball and golf events.

WDAY-TV is the flagship TV station for Forum Communications, a family-owned, multimedia and technology company headquartered in Fargo.