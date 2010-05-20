WBTV corrects audio level problems with Junger Audio Level Magic

WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte, NC, has added Jünger Audio Level Magic processing to address problems it was experiencing with audio levels after transitioning from analog to digital transmission.

According to Don Shaw, director of operations and engineering at WBTV, switching off Channel 3 and beginning DTV transmission on Channel 23 left a gap in the audio processing and level control of its all digital channel.

WBTV turned to Jünger Audio’s Level Magic automated audio loudness control system. Level Magic successfully addressed the problems caused by surprise level changes when switching from one source to another. Capable of using any kind of I/O source, the product employs an adaptive level control algorithm designed to adjust the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion.