Wavestream unveils C-band indoor solid-state power amplifier
Wavestream has introduced the PowerStream 757C-i 600W C-band indoor, rack-mount, solid-state power amplifier, the first in a line of new PowerStream C-band and Ku-band products scheduled for release this year targeting the broadcast industry.
The PowerStream 757C-i is designed as a plug-and-play replacement for traditional 750W linearized traveling-wave tube amplifier (TWTA) solutions used in broadcast satellite communications, teleport and satellite newsgathering systems.
The PowerStream 757C-i incorporates Wavestream’s Spatial Power Advantage technology to provide high output power and greater efficiency. When used in a redundant configuration, the PowerStream 757C-i draws less power than 750W linearized TWT system solutions and offers zero warm-up time. For teleport and satellite newsgathering operators, this translates into improved reliability and reduced energy and lifecycle maintenance costs.
