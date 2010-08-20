Waves Audio introduces W43 noise reduction plug-in

Israel-based software producer Waves Audio has released a third processor in the its post-production line, the W43 noise reduction plug-in. Inspired by the classic Cat 43 hardware noise reduction tool, the W43 delivers high-quality, minimal artifact multiband noise reduction to help control ambient noise like hiss, hum, traffic, wind and air conditioning on dialog tracks. It performs like the original hardware, adding all the advantages of software.

The W43 offers easy-to-use, four-band noise suppression controlled by four faders, a global threshold and an engage button. The plug-in supports multiple simultaneous instances and features Pro Tools integration, full recall, zero latency, full automation, up to 24-bit, 192kHz resolution and support for TDM, RTAS, Audio Suite, VST and AU.

The W43 noise reduction plug-in is available separately and as part of the Waves Mercury bundle. Mercury v7 owners covered by the Waves Update Plan receive the W43 at no additional charge.