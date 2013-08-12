Volicon’s Observer V 7.1 Make Euro Debut at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, version 7.1 of Volicon's Observer TS MPEG transport stream logging and monitoring system will make its European debut. Enhanced to accommodate an even broader array of inputs, the Observer line offers support for ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, DVB-T/T2, and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces. Available on all Observer TS systems—including Enterprise, Pro, and Scout systems—the new interface simplifies deployment and configuration for receiving off-air channels.



Observer Mobile will also be on display at the show. It gives users access to content anywhere, anytime through an iPad or iPhone. Designed specifically for media executives on the go, the interface can access live Observer streaming along with previously recorded content from both local and remote locations.



As well, Volicon will feature expandable Observer TS systems that provide cost-effective growth of a facility's monitoring systems. The company’s Loudness Monitoring Module, Digital Program Insertion (DPI) Monitoring Module, and Reporter Module (data correlation and display for program and channel metadata/performance) will also be on hand.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Volicon will be at stand 7.G23.



www.volicon.com