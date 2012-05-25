Volicon Observer TS 7.0 ready for Telemundo 2012

To be displayed at the Telemundo — Expo Cine Video Televisión show, June 5-8 in Mexico City, the Volicon Observer® TS MPEG Transport Stream logging and monitoring system helps broadcast and cable operators address the volume and complexity of broadcast and network services.

The newly enhanced version 7.0 of Observer TS accommodates an even broader array of inputs, including ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces; improved system density for HD and SD programs; and easier-to-use interfaces; as well as new modules never before offered.

The Station Complete package was designed specifically for smaller television stations that need comprehensive solutions, but whose budgets might not have allowed for purchasing of additional Observer modules. Now, with the Station Complete package, Volicon offers a sophisticated solution that includes almost every module and feature, and at an unprecedented low price that even small-stations can afford.

The TS ingest system allows users to record (log) MPEG transport streams continuously and monitor the A/V content including BS.1770-2 loudness and other correlations of data and video. Observer also allows users to remotely stream and export content to all stakeholders in the media enterprise.

Because Observer TS logs the full transport stream, the user is able to go back an hour, a day, a week, a month, or longer to examine and/or export content and effectively eliminate chronic issues with service handoffs. Low-bit-rate proxies, WMV or H.264, and DVR-like frame-accurate controls allow for easy content review, even when operating over an enterprise network or WAN. Observer's logging, review, and export capabilities allow operators to troubleshoot problems quickly and distinguish between issues within the customers' network and issues with the service handoff.