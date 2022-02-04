VoiceQ Introduces VoiceQ 6.0 Package for Dialogue Replacement

LOS ANGELES and AUCKLAND—VoiceQ, a New Zealand-based developer of dubbing software systems has debuted a new series of its technology stack, which for the first time includes streaming capability as well as VoiceQ Actor, a new application it will offer free on MacOS for one year to voice performers, beginning this week.

VoiceQ 6.0 enhances the existing, cloud-based VoiceQ technology stack by adding streaming capabilities; synchronization between VoiceQ native and cloud applications; and three new script formats. The newest release also introduces custom user interface and recording to VoiceQ Actor, which makes it easier and more convenient for voiceover artists to audition for and rehearse their performances from any location, accessing VoiceQ-enhanced clips and scripts through secure cloud-based delivery.

VoiceQ is the underlying dubbing technology stack that helps performers and directors achieve high-quality, precision-focused and cost-effective localization. With more than 6,000 licensed users—including many of the world’s most prominent dubbing studios and post-houses—VoiceQ has been used to dub programming into more than 90 languages, according to the company.

“Thanks to the prominence of streaming services and a pandemic-driven urgency to create high-quality localization quickly and with enormous artistry, VoiceQ is proud to have helped bring game-changing series to audiences worldwide,” said Steven Renata, managing director of Kiwa Digital, the company behind VoiceQ. “Our native and cloud-based technology makes it easier than ever for actors, adapters and post-production teams to work together simultaneously, reflecting the industry’s new ways of working.”

Based on the principles of the century-old French “Rhythmo-band” process, VoiceQ adds cloud-based solutions to synchronize translated and adapted scripts into a host of languages—particularly English, which has brought hundreds of international series to English-speaking audiences worldwide.

More than 4,000 voice actors have utilized VoiceQ, but have had to do so while in studio. VoiceQ Actor brings a version of the system to performers wherever they are, allowing them to become familiar with the dubbing project and to practice their roles before stepping into the studio.

Beginning this week, professional voiceover performers can sign up for a free one-year license for VoiceQ Actor, which will normally retail for 199USD a year. Voiceover talent authorized by any of the nearly 300 dubbing studios worldwide that utilize VoiceQ can be granted access to VoiceQ projects—complete with clips and synchronized scripts—through its secure, AWS-based server.

For more details on the new stack, visit www.VoiceQ.com.