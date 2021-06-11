Vizrt Releases New Version of Its Live Production Solution

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt this week announced the latest version of its Live Production solution, which now features cloud deployment capability.

The new release of Vizrt Live Production supports a range of applications from traditional programming to live even streaming. Live Production can be deployed in the cloud remotely, locally or in any hybrid configuration.

The solution combines Viz Vectar Plus, Viz Engine, Viz Trio and Viz Mosart into a single, fast cloud-deployable solution for video switching, real-time graphics and production automation.

“As broadcasters’ needs rapidly evolve—and as content is increasingly in the cloud—the cloudification of production tools is becoming essential,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, co-founder and CIO of Vizrt.

“We made Live Production in the cloud a reality to increase flexibility and reduce risk at the same time. Now, broadcasters can spin up and down capacity according to their needs and at pace—and can rethink their approach to the traditional control room.”

Fast to deploy, Vizrt Live Production can run in best-of-breed cloud data centers, such as AWS, Azure and Google. Vizrt offers the services of its customer success team to assist with cloud deployment, the company said.

“With Vizrt Live Production, sources can be brought in from all around the world via NDI [Network Device Interface],” said Niels Borg, senior product manager of automation and switchers at Vizrt.

“As you are not tied to a physical location, you can use the best team from your production,” he said.

Vizrt Live Production is the first production system to exploit all of the latest NDI capabilities, Vizrt said. Those include connectivity across WAN and LAN networks, running onsite and in the cloud on the same sync, audio-over-IP integration and the ability to bring in any camera with a browser as a source from anywhere in the world.

Vizrt Live Production is offered as an annual or month-to-month subscription, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website.