Vizrt Debuts Viz Artist 4.2 Graphics Program

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt is rolling out a free edition of its Viz Artist 4.2 real-time 3D graphics design tool. In addition, the company has announced the creation of the Viz Artist in Residence program, which is now accepting entrants.

Viz Artist 4.2 works with the Viz Engine to deliver photorealistic and data-driven real-time graphics to the entire live broadcast ecosystem. All scenes created with the new free version of Viz Artist 4.2 are fully compatible with the commercial versions that are offered on Viz Engine.

Viz Artist also integrates with other Vizrt graphics systems, available through Flexible Access plans.

In conjunction with the free edition of Viz Artist is the new Viz Artist in Residence program, what Vizrt is calling “the world’s biggest search for the brightest software-defined visually storytelling creative talent.”

Entrants must submit their resumes and portfolio samples, which will be judged by a panel of industry experts from top broadcasters around the world. Finalists will be asked to create a data-driven virtual set scene showcasing Viz Artist capabilities.

The winners will be offered a 12-month Viz Artist residency, a six-figure USD pay prize, coaching, support and more. Four runner ups will receive $15,000 Vizrt Flexible access credits and more.