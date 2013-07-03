VITEC ships Focus FS-H50 proxy recorder

VITEC has begun shipping the Focus FS-H50 Proxy Recorder, a portable, camera-mount, H.264 SD recorder for workflows/applications requiring video quality and optimized video file size.

Uses for the Focus FS-H50 include breaking news, video dailies, sports events and online video sharing.

The Focus FS-H50 simplifies acquisition workflow by recording low bit-rate H.264 clips. The FS-H50 records clips independently or in parallel with the high-resolution camera recording for proxy workflow applications. Clips are recorded with industry-standard wrappers, such as QuickTime MOV, MP4 and AVC HD for simple and instant use in day-to-day workflows, such as NLE/production and Web sharing.

FS-H50 clips can be transferred to video sharing websites or mobile devices by inserting the SDHC media card into a computer or through the FS-H50 Web interface using the optional VITEC Wi-Fi adapter. The Web interface allows users to preview the live video, access/upload recorded clips and remotely operate the Focus FS-H50 Proxy recorder.