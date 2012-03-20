Visual Unity to Demonstrate vuMedia Multiscreen Delivery Platform at the 2012 NAB Show

Visual Unity VuMedia

At this year’s NAB Show, Visual Unity will display its award-winning integrated content management and delivery framework that allows broadcasters to rapidly access new multiscreen audiences.



Visual Unity will demonstrate how vuMedia enables broadcasters and content owners to deliver a cutting-edge viewing experience to any screen or connected device, comprehensive Video on Demand (VoD) services, and secure content distribution, all deployed from existing workflows.



The vuMedia platform includes several modules: vuChannel for Web-based and mobile viewing integrated into the station backend; vuDemand for comprehensive VOD services like billing and reporting; vuMobile for mobile content, applications and real-time engagement; and vuNet for secure control over content distribution via the cloud or Visual Unity’s own content delivery network with local points of presence across Europe and the Middle East.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Visual Unitywill be at booth N4019.

