Vislink to introduce new Lynx diversity receiver

Vislink will unveil its new Lynx diversity receiver, a multiformat receiver/decoder at the 2010 NAB Show.

Lynx offers a range of demodulation schemes, including standard DVB-T, the company’s LMS-T demodulation and ultra-low-delay MPEG-2 decoding as well as H.264 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 decoding. Putting these schemes together into one unit provides more options to improve signal quality and operate reliable wireless links.

The demodulator offers a tunerless front end for high sensitivity with extended dynamic range and adjacent channel rejection. Vislink’s Deep Interleaving technology enables the receiver to perform in the most challenging RF environments. Deep Interleaving has the ability to fix breaks in the video signal thereby providing a cleaner contiguous signal.

Those needing to cover a wider area can now daisy-chain several units together to transport ASI from one receiver to another.

See Vislink at NAB Show Booth C3707.