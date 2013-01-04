Vislink to highlight Advent Mantis MSAT satellite terminal

At CABSAT 2013, March 12-14 in Dubai, Vislink will feature the latest products from its Advent, Gigawave, Link, MRC and PMR brands.

Vislink will focus on the latest developments of the company’s Advent Mantis MSAT Portable Data Terminal, designed to address the emerging Ka-band satellite newsgathering requirements of broadcasters around the world.

The Mantis MSAT is a 27.5lb, go-anywhere satellite terminal that can be set up and start transmitting data and video in as little as five minutes. It supports X-, Ku- and now Ka-band configurations, which can be swapped in the field in under a minute.

Vislink also will show wireless camera transmitters, including the Clip-On 4 transmitter, designed for use with HD and SD cameras for electronic newsgathering, outside broadcasts and studio applications.