VISLINK to feature IP SNG, ENG, wireless camera solutions

VISLINK will showcase the Advent NewsLite, Link XP1310 and MRC MobiLink at IBC2010.

Advent NewsLite is a portable, IP-enabled SatCom terminal designed for use with current and new lightweight antenna systems. NewsLite combines the performance of high-bandwidth broadcast contribution feeds with the flexibility of BGAN-type newsgathering.

MRC MobiLink is a new high-capacity radio for outside broadcast and portable microwave applications. These radios combine a split-box design with a broad range of IP and streaming video inputs, H.264 HD codecs and modulation schemes, including DVB-S2 for maximum versatility.

The Link XP1310 is a high-performance, H.264-compliant HD wireless camera transmitter for the news and entertainment market. When combined with the new Lynx diversity receiver, it offers a cost-effective, Web browser-controlled wireless camera solution.

