Vislink MobiLink offers rugged split-box solution for portable transmit, receive

Vislink News and Entertainment has begun to offer MobiLink, a rugged, split-box portable transmit/receive system designed to exceed the demands of challenging OB microwave events.

Incorporating the latest microprocessor control technology, MobiLink offers both DVB-T COFDM multicarrier and DVB-S2 single-carrier modulations to accommodate a wide variety of operating conditions. It also features a sophisticated transport stream manger that offers both ASI-over-IP and IP-over-ASI file-transfer transmission modes.

MobiLink’s split-box design can support up to 1968ft (triax) or 656ft (coax) of separation between the control and RF units and is powered by onboard TCU/RCU AC power supplies.

Frequency bands from 3GHz to 13GHz are available and include corresponding antennas, RF duplexer/diplexers, transit cases and tripods.