VISLINK introduces NewSwift LT

VISLINK News & Entertainment unveiled NewSwift LT, its latest vehicle-mounted Ku-band satellite antenna, at the 2010 NAB Show.

This vehicle-mounted satellite uplink features a high-performance 1.2m aluminum reflector and uses the same mountings and antenna controller as the original NewSwift CF range, including the pod housing a redundant pair of up to 200W amplifiers. The new antenna also offers the advantages of a fully integrated RF system and is integrated with the VISLINK 5000 Series electronic subsystems.

VISLINK has designed this new antenna with data and mobile Internet applications in mind. It is intended for high-speed data connection applications that require a higher-quality reflector that offers superior side-lobe and x-polar performance.