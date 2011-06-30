Vislink acquires Gigawave Limited

Vislink has acquired Gigawave Limited for $5.42 million cash consideration, the company announced June 2.



Based in Colchester, Essex, UK, Gigawave is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of wireless camera, microwave and antenna products for the broadcast market. Gigawave has specialized in onboard applications for motorsport events around the world. Gigawave will complement and broaden Vislink's capabilities in engineering, product portfolio and geographic reach.



Gigawave will be integrated into Vislink’s U.K. operations.