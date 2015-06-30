Virtual Reality Camera Sphericam Launches on Kickstarter

PRAGUE – The emergence of the virtual reality market is becoming closer to actual reality with companies like Oculus Rift and Samsung creating state-of-the-art viewing platforms, but how to make the content? Sphericam seeks to answer that question with its 360 degree video camera designed specifically for virtual reality film production, which recently launched on Kickstarter to raise $150,000.

The Sphericam 2 is about the size of a tennis ball and housed in an anodized aluminum body. It features six high-resolution lenses for constant exposure and WB settings for artifact-free 360 degree shooting, and is able to shoot in 4K at 24, 25, 30, 48 and 60 fps. Other features include 2.4 Gbps of raw capture; automatic, real-time stitching; multiple mounting options; and Wi-Fi and wireless streaming. Sphericam also has an iOS and Android app to monitor, transfer, view, edit and spread virtual reality footage instantly.

To learn more aobut Sphericam 2, visit its Kickstarter page here.