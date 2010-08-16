ViewCast to introduce Niagara 4100 at IBC2010

At IBC2010, ViewCast will introduce the Niagara 4100, which can stream live events over the Internet from virtually any location. With the ability to ingest HD video, it is ideal for broadcasters looking to incorporate webcasting, live streaming, podcasting and mobile TV to reach their growing audiences.

The rugged, portable unit can ingest standard or high-definition SDI video and accommodates a variety of audio types, including embedded SDI, AES/EBU, and balanced and unbalanced stereo. It features ViewCast’s SimulStream technology, which enables the unit to simultaneously stream multiple resolutions at multiple data rates in multiple streaming formats, including MPEG-4, Adobe Flash H.264 and Windows Media (Silverlight compatible).

Additional features include a portable, streamlined chassis; an easy-to-use Web interface; and intuitive front panel controls. It comes standard with front panel “A, B, C” but­tons that can be preconfigured independently to activate different streaming profiles. Users can control key functions from the built-in front-panel LCD display, or browse the built-in Web interface to take complete control of configuration options. With the Niagara 4100, there’s no need for a keyboard, monitor or mouse; it’s a self-contained system that is compact and durable for on-location streaming in a variety of demanding environments.

Visit ViewCast at IBC Stand 9.IP312.