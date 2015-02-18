Vidcheck to Demo Automated QC at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Vidcheck will demonstrate the latest versions of its Vidchecker and Vidfixer product suites for file-based automated quality control (AQC) and correction. These now include a range of video applications (Vidapps) for Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, enabling users to easily check and automatically correct video and audio errors without leaving the Adobe environment.

Vidchecker and Vidfixer scale from low-cost versions for post production to sophisticated Vidchecker/Vidfixer Grid systems, suitable for larger enterprises. In addition to watch folder automation, Vidcheck’s API has been integrated into many MAM and workflow engine solutions across the industry for seamless addition of complex AQC into any workflow.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Vidcheck will be in booth SL5421.