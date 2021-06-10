Vewd Adds ATSC 3.0 Option

OSLO, Norway—The OTT and hybrid TV software solutions provider Vewd has announced an ATSC 3.0 middleware integration option for Vewd OS, Vewd Broadcast Plus and Vewd Core that will be available for both Android TV and Linux operating systems.

The move is designed to help manufacturers bring more NextGen TV devices to market at a time when ATSC 3.0 broadcasts are increasingly available.

In announcing the new features, Vewd noted that ATSC 3.0 is expected to reach 70% of all U.S. residents by the end of 2021 in almost 100 U.S. TV markets.

Market research firm Omdia anticipates 1.4 million units will ship in 2021, rising more than 400% to 7.2 million units in 2022. By 2025, Omdia estimates shipments of 24.5 million ATSC 3.0 TVs.

“NEXTGEN TV is unlocking a new growth opportunity for device manufacturers,” said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Vewd. “By adding ATSC 3.0 support in Vewd Core, Vewd OS, and Vewd Broadcast Plus, not only can we provide manufacturers a best-of-breed solution to improve standards compliance, but also deliver the full device user experience, premium content, and personalization features that drive consumer uptake. Ultimately, we want to enable manufacturers to meet the moment and capitalize on surging consumer demand.”

Vewd OS provides a silicon-to-content software platform featuring an easily customizable or fully turnkey user experience for smart TVs.

Vewd Core is a Software Development Kit (SDK) for creating connected, interactive TV solutions.

Vewd Broadcast Plus combines on-demand content with live TV to create a VOD-enabled Hybrid TV-compliant interactive TV experience for Smart TVs and STBs.