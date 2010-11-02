Versaly unveils mobile video syndication platform

Syndicating video to the rapidly proliferating number of mobile distributors and devices is no easy job for content owners/providers. Versaly just released a solution for them: a Content Distribution Management System (CDMS) intended to streamline that process. Now in beta, this CDMS is based on toolsets that Versaly had developed over the years to distribute its own mobile video brands, which include Hollywood Insider, Fear No Sports and V Street, among others. The CDMS platform focuses specifically on easing the time-consuming work of preparing video files for the ever-widening variety of mobile devices and mobile video distributors. According to President/CEO Matt Feldman, the CDMS is an extension of CDNs and CMSes; content providers specify where video should be distributed and put their video files into folders, and Versaly creates the XML required to distribute them. Versaly is looking for an encoding partner to streamline the process further.