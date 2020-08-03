Vegas Creative Software Upgrades Editing, Effects Platform

MADISON, Wis.—Vegas Creative Software has issued an updated version of its Vegas Pro video/audio editing, color grading and effects platform, the Vegas Pro 18.

The new Vegas Pro 18 platform offers multichannel audio editing with Sound Forge Pro 14, which integrates tightly with Vegas Pro to send audio files directly from the Vegas Pro timeline into Sound Forge Pro, edit them and then send back to the Vegas Pro timeline. There are new artificial intelligence driven effects like colorize and style transfer. Also, GPU Driver detection has been added as well as updated utilities and automatic GPU configuration for hardware acceleration.

Additional features of the Vegas Pro 18 include a new motion tracking panel; Vegas capture enhancements; HDR improvements; redesigned plug-in management windows; addition of Flicker Reduce, Black Bar Fill and Denoise plug-ins; color grading improvements; optional trim handles for timeline events; timeline cursor location storage saved with project files; video engine performance improvements; and new presets and animators for titles and text.

Vegas Creative Software has also announced a series of cloud-based media management, file transfer and backup and collaboration technologies that can work with the Vegas Pro 18 platform. Among these will be the Vegas Hub, which provides secure file storage and centralized media file access; Vegas Transfer for video and still images capture on mobile devices; Vegas Prepare for organizing media files into three distinct levels; and Vegas Pro Hub Explorer, the portal for remote collaboration, file sharing and organizing collections.

In addition, Vegas says that it will introduce Vegas Stream, a live streaming platform designed for content creators and broadcasters, that will launch later in August.

The Vegas Pro 18 platform is available now as a monthly subscription or perpetual license. Subscription plans start at $19.99 per month. The Vegas Pro 18 cloud-based features are available as free services to Vegas Pro 18 subscribers.