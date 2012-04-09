Utah Scientific unveils UTAH-100/UDS Universal Distribution System

Utah Scientific has unveiled the UTAH-100/UDS Universal Distribution System, a new approach to signal distribution that combines the flexibility of a multirate digital routing switcher with the economy of simple distribution amplifiers.

The economical design of the modules makes it possible for a 4RU frame to feed up to 144 output ports at a fraction of the cost and power consumption of alternative distribution amplifier packages, with the added benefit of being able to reassign input signals to each output as operational requirements dictate.

The unit’s flexibility is extended even further through the use of the FLEX-I/O modular I/O system which allows users to select the signal format of each I/O port from a complete range of options, including analog video, digital video over fiber or coax, DVI and HDMI, and IP-encapsulated ASI video streams.