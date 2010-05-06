Utah Scientific unveils new I/O boards for UTAH-400 router

At the 2010 NAB Show, Utah Scientific introduced a new family of I/O boards for the UTAH-400 router.

The new I/O boards allow users to choose MADI audio and IP video input and output options in addition to existing analog and digital video (up to 3G) and analog and digital audio options.

Utah Scientific also demonstrated new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities for the MC-4000 master control switcher and previewed a new control panel option for its family of master control processors.

The MC-4000 digital master control processor is an integrated system for handling the demanding on-air operations in live, automated or automation-assisted operating environments.