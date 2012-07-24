Scott Brandt, KXXV assistant chief engineer, configures a Utah Scientific MCP-2020 switcher panel.WACO, TEXAS—Drewry Communications Group, a family-owned company based in Lawton, Okla., owns and operates five TV stations in Oklahoma and Texas.

We’ve been planning to move all of our stations to HD for some time, and had researched and evaluated systems from many leading manufacturers.

EASY DECISION

We carefully examined Utah Scientific gear as we knew the company had a solid record in helping their customers move to HD and could provide integrated master control and routing, embedded audio support— all with excellent reliability, simplified workflows, and a 10-year warranty. These points got our attention, and as we got closer to making our HD transition, we became more confident that Utah Scientific would meet our needs. When it came time to make the purchase, our management and engineering people agreed that we would use Utah Scientific to standardize all of our routing and master control requirements.

During the past year, we’ve replaced or upgraded just about every piece of equipment in each of our five stations— switchers, graphics, cameras and editing, and, of course, routing and master control gear. Our new master control systems are based on Utah Scientific MC-4000 processors, MCP-2020 control panels, MC-GUI systems, and MC-4000 software options for integrated DVE, logo, and EAS insertion. Our routing is now done with a Utah-400 3G/ HD/SD system loaded to 88 x 64, an SC-4 control system, multiple router SoftPanel-2 GUIs and various control panels. We’re also using Utah distribution and sync gear.

MANY BENEFITS WITH NEW GEAR

The Utah Scientific equipment is now the heart of each of our stations and we really like the tight integration between the master control and routing switchers. that provides operators with easy access to all router sources. Now our channels and their subchannel assets are consolidated and operators can manage everything from one place, making the system more flexible, compact, and easy to use.

Eliminating our old analog equipment and HD upconversion requirement has significantly improved the overall quality of our broadcasts. The system’s embedded audio capability has also removed the burden of balancing audio and video from master control operators, allowing them to focus on other production elements.

Another result of the Utah Scientific installation is a simplified workflow—several time- and manpower-intensive operations have been simplified to the point that one person can now handle them with the flip of a switch or push of a button. We can now do MC squeezebacks without having to go through production, and display such things as election results and school closures without losing any of the existing picture. And our look is consistent day in and day out—the best in each of our markets.

Peace of mind is also a big part of our Utah Scientific purchase. Should anything go awry, we’re covered by Utah’s warranty and exceptional customer service. And the company has the most knowledgeable and most accommodating salespeople that I’ve ever worked with. If you’re looking for reliable, rock-solid routing and master control systems, you can’t go wrong with Utah Scientific.

