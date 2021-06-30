Utah Scientific, EVS Partner on Signal Routing

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific today announced it has partnered with EVS, which will now offer the company’s video routers with the new EVS MediaInfra Strada routing solution to support broadcast productions operating in a native SDI routing infrastructure.

The MediaInfra Strada solutions are available for pure IP, native SDI and turnkey solutions for mixed environments, EVS said.

“Our partnership with Utah Scientific will greatly strengthen our native SDI offering for those customers who are not ready to invest in an IP-based operation,” said Peter Schut, senior vice president of Media Infrastructure at EVS.

The solution packages Utah Scientific’s Utah-400 Series 2, UHD-12G and UDS routers with EVS’ Cerebrum control and monitoring system.

Cerebrum offers a logical routing control system with dynamic tie-line management and has options such as integrated tally management to help customers streamline their workflows. With the exception of Italy, EVS will resell this SDI solution to its worldwide markets, the company said.

“Our partnership with EVS is a strategic milestone for Utah Scientific and will deliver big advantages to broadcast customers of both companies,” said Brett Benson, vice president of sales at Utah Scientific.

“From the customers’ perspective, live broadcasters still active in the SDI world will be able to benefit from a best-of-breed routing and control solution from two best-of-breed companies. And, from a corporate perspective, the collaboration with EVS means Utah Scientific will be able to expand its reach in the live broadcast arena by working with one of the industry’s best known power players,” he said.