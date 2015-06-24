US Open Gets Remote Production Aid from Game Creek

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. – Jordan Spieth was crowned the new U.S. Open champion at Chambers Bay this past Sunday as Fox Sports concluded its first ever broadcast of one of golf’s major championships. Fox Sports’ broadcast was able to make some more history thanks to Game Creek Video, who was the exclusive provider of remote production facilities for what was the largest single event broadcast in remote television history, according to Game Creek.

Inside one of Game Creek's remote production facilities.

Game Creek Video captured more than 155 hours of coverage from the tournament through its various mobile units. The “Encore,” with a large scale IP-based routing system, was the primary home for event coverage, but Game Creek’s “Glory,” “Pride,” and “Justice” were also used to cover Fox Sports’ U.S. Open 360 program, studio shows and feature group/hole coverage.

Using Sony cameras, including 10 new Sony 4300s, Game Creek provided 65 of the 118 cameras on site. They also provided the Evertz EXE SDVN to facilitate router salvos, source virtual ports, destination virtual ports, images, TX Paths and discrete feeds. Game Creek also employed more than 200 microphones and stored 5,751 clips and 1600 hours of record space on the EVS Network for replays.

“We began planning for this event 18 months ago,” said Mike Copeland, Game Creek’s project manager. “Countless hours of preparation led to the largest single event in the history of remote television, and an outstanding on-air product for our longtime partner and client – Fox Sports.”

Game Creek Video is offers mobile production systems for live broadcasts and recordings. They are headquartered in Hudson, N.H.