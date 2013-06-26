Uruguayan cable operator launches OTT services

Uruguayan cable operator TCC has selected Broadpeak for the deployment of its new OTT service.

Using Broadpeak's BkM100 Mediator unified CDN manager, BkS300 multiformat streaming video server and BkS400 HTTP video cache server, TCC can deliver live and VOD content over the top to subscribers while ensuring a high quality of service.

Broadpeak's BkS300 and BkS400 video servers support a variety of video formats, including Apple HLS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Adobe HDS and MPEG-DASH, enabling TCC to reach a broad range of viewing devices. Using HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers always benefit from the best video quality possible.

The BkM100 system effectively manages load balancing and failover tasks by continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns.