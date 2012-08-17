University of Oregon Chooses Haivision

MONTREAL and CHICAGO: Haivision announced that the University of Oregon has deployed an system bringing together Haivision’s Makito HD H.264 encoder and CoolSign digital signage system to drive displays throughout its 12,000-seat Matthew Knight Arena, the new home of the Oregon Ducks NCAA Basketball team. The Haivision system delivers real-time HD and rich media content to hundreds of CoolSign digital signage players throughout the arena, ensuring fans stay connected to the game no matter where they are in the venue.



More than 140 CoolSign players power displays of various sizes, installed in common areas throughout the venue, delivering both signage content and low-latency IP video feeds. The players are controlled from a central location with the CoolSign digital signage system. The system includes a CoolSign Server, DataWatcher, Network Manager, and a Content Creator tool. To capture live gameplay directly from the court and from other outside games on over-the-air commercial channels, the university is using four HD Makito encoders, one for each HD video source.



Every concession stand is equipped with a CoolSign digital signage player displaying dynamic menus, promotions, and advertising. Product pricing and menu details can be changed instantly at all or selected locations via the CoolSign system located in the central control room, delivering very targeted promotions that further drive consumers to make purchases during the game.