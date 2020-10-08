TVU Networks Develops 2020 Election Production Package

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has put together a turnkey production package to help broadcasters cover the 2020 U.S. presidential election remotely in the middle of the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TVU package makes it so that no organization needs to send their own crew or reporter to a location, with the services provided until a winner is declared, TVU says.

As part of TVU’s election package, users will get:

Access to on-site camera crews at various locations, including Washington, D.C., using TVU equipment like the TVU One mobile transmitter;

Delivery of live pool feeds from major U.S. cities;

TVU Partyline video conferencing platform;

TVU Anywhere mobile app for streaming full-HD live video;

TVU Grid for point to multipoint live video distribution over IP;

Live transmission from location to recipients’ studio; and

TVU Search for locating archived and live content

This is another offering from TVU Networks to help broadcasters provide high-quality content during the pandemic, following the TVU Project Pool Feed that was launched in its early days.