TVU Networks Develops 2020 Election Production Package
Designed specifically to help with remote production while maintaining quality
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has put together a turnkey production package to help broadcasters cover the 2020 U.S. presidential election remotely in the middle of the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TVU package makes it so that no organization needs to send their own crew or reporter to a location, with the services provided until a winner is declared, TVU says.
As part of TVU’s election package, users will get:
- Access to on-site camera crews at various locations, including Washington, D.C., using TVU equipment like the TVU One mobile transmitter;
- Delivery of live pool feeds from major U.S. cities;
- TVU Partyline video conferencing platform;
- TVU Anywhere mobile app for streaming full-HD live video;
- TVU Grid for point to multipoint live video distribution over IP;
- Live transmission from location to recipients’ studio; and
- TVU Search for locating archived and live content
This is another offering from TVU Networks to help broadcasters provide high-quality content during the pandemic, following the TVU Project Pool Feed that was launched in its early days.
For more information, visit www.tvunetworks.com.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.