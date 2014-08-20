TVU Networks Delivers Software Update for TVUPack Mobile IP Video Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks announced the release of a major software update, version 4.1, for its TVUPack mobile IP video transmitters. This update introduces a number of performance enhancements that further optimizes the stability and performance for all TVUPack transmissions, increased flexibility for monitoring and controlling transmissions, and deeper social media integration for TVUPack users. These upgrades, along with additional new innovations that are yet to be announced, will be demonstrated at IBC 2014.



The software update is available immediately.All existing TVUPack customers with current support plans will receive these enhancements free of charge. Customers interested in upgrading their existing TVUPack equipment can contact the TVU customer support team to schedule an upgrade.



The version 4.1 update along with other recent TVUPack software updates provide the following:





Smart VBR Technology - TVUPack’sSmart VBR functionality enables TVUPack to adapt to extreme fluctuations in bandwidth during live transmissions, from 100 kbps to more than 10 Mbps. Operators can set the desired latency for the live shot, and SmartVBR will automatically adjust picture quality based on the available bandwidth.





Enhanced Performance at Low Latency Settings - The TVUPack now can deliver HD-quality picture at as little as one second latency in mobile environments.





Enhanced Stability - TVU said it has improved transmissions in low bit-rate environments.





Web-based Receiver Interface - TVU has introduced Web-based receiver functionality, enabling users to monitor and control the TVUPack Receiver interface from any Web-enabled browser.





Deeper Social Media Integration - The latest software update includes enhancements to the recently-introduced TVUSocialplatform.




