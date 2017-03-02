TVU Networks and Blackmagic Collaborate on Production System

FREMONT, CALIF.—TVU Networks’ TVU Remote Production System is getting by with a little help from its friend, Blackmagic Design. Blackmagic announced in a press release that its multichannel DeckLink capture and playback products are being used as part of the TVU RPS, which allows broadcasters to handle multi-camera remote production for live coverage by connecting studio control room staff and equipment to a field crew over the internet.

The TVU RPS utilizes the Blackmagic products to transmit low latency feeds from cameras in SD, HD and up to 1080i to the RPS receiver. The complete RPS system features a 1.5RU transmitter for encoding and a receiver for decoding, as well as a web interface for monitoring and controlling the transmission.

According to TVU and Blackmagic, a single RPS transmitter can encode up to six synchronized camera feeds and transmit IP video to the TVU receiver using public internet.