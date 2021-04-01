TVU Debuts New Remote Commentator Product

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks is expanding its offerings for remote production, announcing the new TVU Remote Commentator, which allows for a host or commentator to provide real-time commentary on a live event from a remote location using public internet.

The Remote Commentator is a cloud-based technology with push-to-talk functionality that allows independent audio control for communication and live commentary. It can be integrated with the TVU Anywhere app and a PC browser.

An intuitive user interface makes it easy to create events with predetermined start and end times. The event organizer can select any feed from a TVU Receiver SDI input and use it as the return video feedback (VFB) source and channel output, so commentators receive a high-quality video feed to follow the action.

Groups can be created using independent links, enabling people to engage with each other. Voice-overs can be added to recorded content as well.

The Remote Commentator supports TVU Grid video sources (Live Source or SDI IN) as VFB. Users can access the Advanced Audio Mixer used by TVU Producer for audio control. The platform can support up to eight feeds in Audio Mixer and up to 17 users in Remote Commentator groups.